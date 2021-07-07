UrduPoint.com
Biden Admin Still Gathering Information On Haiti Assassination - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Washington is still assessing the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise that took place overnight, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"We're still gathering details, we are still gathering specifics.

Of course, the embassy and the State Department will be in close touch," Psaki said, as cited by MSNBC.

Psaki called the incident a "horrific crime."

Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen. Moise's wife was also shot and subsequently succumbed to her wounds.

