Biden Admin Studying US Return to Open Skies Treaty With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US administration of President Joe Biden is studying the issue of returning to the Open Skies Treaty with Russia and will take a decision in due course, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We're studying the issue.

We'll make a decision in due course. To the best of our knowledge, Russia is still not in full compliance with the treaty," Price said during a press briefing, when asked whether the United States consider returning to the Open Skies Treaty.

Russia began its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty in January, following a US decision last year to pull out of the accord.