UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Admin Studying US Return To Open Skies Treaty With Russia - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden Admin Studying US Return to Open Skies Treaty With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US administration of President Joe Biden is studying the issue of returning to the Open Skies Treaty with Russia and will take a decision in due course, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We're studying the issue.

We'll make a decision in due course. To the best of our knowledge, Russia is still not in full compliance with the treaty," Price said during a press briefing, when asked whether the United States consider returning to the Open Skies Treaty.

Russia began its withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty in January, following a US decision last year to pull out of the accord.

Related Topics

Russia Price United States January From Best

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

6 minutes ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

36 minutes ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

36 minutes ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.