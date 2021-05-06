Biden Admin Supports Waiving Intellectual Property Rights For COVID Vaccines - Trade Rep

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The Biden administration supports waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines due to the global emergency triggered by the pandemic, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday.

"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures.

The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," Tai said in a statement.

She added that the United States would actively participate in text-based negotiations at the World Trade Organization to make the waiver happen. "Those negotiations will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved."