Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights To China In Response To US Flight Suspensions - Order

Published January 22, 2022 | 12:13 AM

The Biden administration suspended 44 flights to China from the United States in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some US flights over COVID-19 concerns, the Department of Transportation said in an official order on Friday

"As discussed below, the US Department of Transportation (the Department) is further modifying the decision reached in Order 2020-6-1 in order to respond to recent actions by Chinese authorities impairing the operating rights of three US carriers... In the circumstances presented, we have determined to suspend forty-four (44) US to China passenger flight segments," the order said.

The suspended flights to China begin on January 30 and include flights from the carriers Xiamen Airlines, China Southern Airlines Company and Air China, the order added.

The Chinese government recently canceled some US flights bound to China due to a surge of passengers testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The Civil Aviation Authority of China as of January 19 has suspended 44 passenger flight segments to China by US carriers despite repeated objections from the Biden administration, according to the order.

