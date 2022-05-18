The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is suspending the activities of its Disinformation Governance Board just weeks after launching the body due to widespread criticism of its chief Nina Jankowicz, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday

DHS on Monday decided to pause the Disinformation Governance Board, which was tasked with countering misinformation related to US homeland security, prompting Jankowicz to draft a resignation letter by Tuesday morning, the report said.

On Tuesday night, the DHS offered Jankowicz to continue working at the department despite the Board's uncertain future, the report said.

The decision to suspend the Disinformation Governance Board's activities came following criticism of both the body and Jankowicz herself, including comparisons with it being a "Ministry of Truth" from George Orwell's totalitarian dystopia in the book "1984.

The report quoted a DHS spokesperson saying that Jankowicz has been subjected to unjustified personal attacks and physical threats and the Board's purpose has been grossly mischaracterized.

Jankowicz also drew attention to a video of her singing about disinformation to the tune of a "Mary Poppins" song, which went viral alongside criticisms of Jankowicz and the Board, the report added.

The Disinformation Governance Board, while currently on pause, could be shut down pending review by the Homeland Security Advisory Council, according to the rep