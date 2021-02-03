Biden Admin Takes First Step Toward Extending New Start Treaty for 5 Years - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The administration of US President Joe Biden has made the first move toward extending the New Start Treaty with Russia for the next five years, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States took the first step toward making good on that pledge when it extended the New START Treaty with the Russian Federation for five years," Blinken said. "Extending the New START Treaty ensures we have verifiable limits on Russian ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers until February 5, 2026."