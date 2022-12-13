Biden Admin. Taking Steps to Manage End of Title 42 Policy on Southern Border - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Biden administration continues ongoing rigorous work to ensure it can handle a potential surge of asylum-seeking migrants on the US southern border once a health policy expires later this month that allowed Federal authorities to rapidly expel migrants, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a press briefing.

"So the team has been working very hard to ensure that we are taking steps to be able to manage the expiration of Title 42 and to put in place a process that will be orderly and humane and we believe that in doing so, we can protect our national security concerns," Sullivan said on Monday.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has requested from the government more than $3 billion to deal with an expected surge of illegal migrants crossing the US southern border once Title 42 expires, according to media reports.

DHS officials pointed out that the number of attempted illegal border crossings by immigrants is 8,000 per day and they estimate it may increase by as many as 2,500 per day after the Title 42 rule is lifted, reports said.

The Title 42 policy enacted during the Trump administration in 2020 states that the federal authorities can prevent migrants from illegally entering the United States and seeking asylum if they determine that doing so would prevent the spread of infectious diseases. However, a federal judge ruled that Title 42 rule must be lifted on December 21.

Last week, the Biden administration appealed the ruling to suspend Title 42.