Biden Admin. Targets Homeless Shelters, Federal Health Clinics for COVID-19 Vaccinations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The US government seeks to boost availability of coronavirus vaccines to the nation's homeless population, community health clinics and subsidized housing in a joint effort announced by Biden administration Housing and Health secretaries.

"Many of the people that HUD [Department of Housing and Urban Development] serves are among the most vulnerable in our society. They're seniors, they're people with disabilities, they're people of color from households of modest means, and they're people who are experiencing homelessness. This partnership between HHS [Health Department] and HUD is about saving lives by expanding access to comprehensive COVID care for those in need.

It's about meeting people where they are - and about bringing health care home," Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a press release on Wednesday.

The effort will expand the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at nearly 800 federally supported community health centers, with the goal of reaching over 6,000 multifamily housing properties, 6,700 homeless shelters, and approximately 7,500 public housing projects throughout the United States, the release said.

Fudge and Health Secretary Xavier Becerra unveiled the program during a visit to the Washington, DC Community of Hope charity as part of a Biden administration push to expand access to coronavirus vaccines and tests in vulnerable communities, according to the release.