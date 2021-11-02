UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Targets Veterans, Active Duty Military Suicides By Promoting Safe Gun Storage

The Biden administration sought to reduce US suicides in the military and among veterans by promoting safe methods to store guns, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Biden administration sought to reduce US suicides in the military and among veterans by promoting safe methods to store guns, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The Biden administration's comprehensive military and veteran suicide prevention strategy released today, announces an unprecedented Federal focus on improving lethal means safety as a tool to save lives," the White House said in a press release.

The initiative begins with instructions to six Cabinet agencies, including the departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs, to jointly create a plan for addressing gun storage "safety awareness, education, training and program evaluation," the release said.

The Biden administration is also proposing requiring gun sellers to offer safe storage devices to gun buyers - a proposal that could also extend beyond current and former service members to the general public, the release said.

In September, the Defense Department reported the suicide rate for active duty service members increased from 26.3 suicides per 100,000 forces in 2019, to 28.7 suicides per 100,000 in 2020. While the increase appears marginal, the rate was the highest since the military began compiling records on self-inflicted deaths in 2008, the release added.

Also in September, the Department of Veterans Affairs reported 6,261 veteran suicide deaths in 2019, a decrease of 399 from 2018, according to the release.

