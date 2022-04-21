Biden Admin. to Announce Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US - DHS

The Biden administration will soon announce a new initiative to accelerate the process of accepting refugees from Ukraine, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Biden administration will soon announce a new initiative to accelerate the process of accepting refugees from Ukraine, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the President (Joe Biden) will announce Uniting for Ukraine, a new streamlined process to provide Ukrainian citizens who have fled Russia's unprovoked war of aggression opportunities to come to the United States," the statement read.

This program fulfills Biden's commitment to accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, the statement said.

In addition, the State Department will similarly announce increased level of refugee resettlement processing and broadened access to visa processing at consular posts around the world, the statement said.

Beginning on April 25, US-based individuals and entities can apply to DHS to sponsor displaced Ukrainian citizens through the Uniting for Ukraine process, which will go live that day on the DHS website, the statement said.

"Any US citizen or individual, including representatives of non-government organizations, can sponsor Ukrainian applicants. Individuals and organizations seeking to sponsor Ukrainian citizens in the United States will be required to declare their financial support and pass security background checks to protect against exploitation and abuse," the statement added.

On Wednesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that 5 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched its special operation in the neighboring country.