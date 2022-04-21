UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. To Announce Program To Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees In US - DHS

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Biden Admin. to Announce Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US - DHS

The Biden administration will soon announce a new initiative to accelerate the process of accepting refugees from Ukraine, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Biden administration will soon announce a new initiative to accelerate the process of accepting refugees from Ukraine, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, the President (Joe Biden) will announce Uniting for Ukraine, a new streamlined process to provide Ukrainian citizens who have fled Russia's unprovoked war of aggression opportunities to come to the United States," the statement read.

This program fulfills Biden's commitment to accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, the statement said.

In addition, the State Department will similarly announce increased level of refugee resettlement processing and broadened access to visa processing at consular posts around the world, the statement said.

Beginning on April 25, US-based individuals and entities can apply to DHS to sponsor displaced Ukrainian citizens through the Uniting for Ukraine process, which will go live that day on the DHS website, the statement said.

"Any US citizen or individual, including representatives of non-government organizations, can sponsor Ukrainian applicants. Individuals and organizations seeking to sponsor Ukrainian citizens in the United States will be required to declare their financial support and pass security background checks to protect against exploitation and abuse," the statement added.

On Wednesday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said that 5 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24, when Russia launched its special operation in the neighboring country.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia United States February April Visa From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possib ..

Former ECHR Justice Condemns as 'Draconian' Possible Prison Sentence for Assange ..

26 seconds ago
 Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast- ..

Biden Announces Unite for Ukraine Program to Fast-Track Ukrainian Refugees in US

28 seconds ago
 First Flights of New Military Aid for Ukraine to D ..

First Flights of New Military Aid for Ukraine to Depart in 24 to 48 Hours -Senio ..

29 seconds ago
 Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zapor ..

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zaporizhzhia: AFP

4 minutes ago
 New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 ..

New Package for Ukraine Includes 72 Howitzers, 121 Phoenix Drones - Pentagon

4 minutes ago
 Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin fo ..

Former Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker Asks Putin for Political Asylum, Russian Ci ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.