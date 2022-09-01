UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. To Discontinue Humanitarian Quick Entry Into US For Afghans - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Biden Admin. to Discontinue Humanitarian Quick Entry Into US for Afghans - Reports

The Biden administration will no longer offer entry into the United States to Afghans who are considered to be at risk under humanitarian "parole" starting October 1, CBS News reported, citing a senior administration official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The Biden administration will no longer offer entry into the United States to Afghans who are considered to be at risk under humanitarian "parole" starting October 1, CBS news reported, citing a senior administration official.

Parole, which offers a quick option rather than the year-long processes for obtaining visas or refugee status, would be limited to a very small number of exceptional cases, the report said.

Instead, the Biden administration will focus on resettling Afghan evacuees who qualify for permanent legal status, the report said.

Since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, it has resettled about 86,000 Afghans under the so-called "Operation Allies Welcome." Some 90% of them came in through the parole process.

The upcoming "Operation Enduring Welcome" will only resettle Afghans who are immediate family members of US citizens, permanent residents and evacuees resettled over the past year, the report said.

In addition, Afghans who qualify for a special immigrant visa because of their service during the US war in Afghanistan or who are considered the most vulnerable applicants in the refugee programs will also be resettled, the report also said.

The purpose of discontinuing parole was to ensure that all Afghans coming to the United States would have a direct pathway to permanent residency, which is not offered through parole, the report added.

Parole usually offers the legal right to live and work in the United States for two years only, according to the report.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United States August October Visa Family All From Refugee

Recent Stories

700mln saplings planted under 10 BTP in KP: PA tol ..

700mln saplings planted under 10 BTP in KP: PA told

21 seconds ago
 EU Chief pays rich tribute to late Kashmiri leader ..

EU Chief pays rich tribute to late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani

23 seconds ago
 Several colleges in KP damaged in recent floods

Several colleges in KP damaged in recent floods

27 seconds ago
 IAEA Director General Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP Terr ..

IAEA Director General Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP Territory

10 minutes ago
 Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly visits flood hit are ..

Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly visits flood hit areas in Thatta, Sujjawal

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University forms mobile team for ..

Sindh Agriculture University forms mobile team for animals' treatment in rain-af ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.