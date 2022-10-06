UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. To Discuss With Congress Saudi Arabia's Weapons Preferences - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Biden Admin. to Discuss With Congress Saudi Arabia's Weapons Preferences - White House

The Biden administration will begin consultations with Congress on the issue of Saudi Arabia's trade preferences with respect to weapons and on US defense support following Riyadh's decision to back the OPEC+ move to cut oil production, Director of National Economic Council Brian Deese said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The Biden administration will begin consultations with Congress on the issue of Saudi Arabia's trade preferences with respect to weapons and on US defense support following Riyadh's decision to back the OPEC+ move to cut oil production, Director of National Economic Council Brian Deese said on Thursday.

"We will be assessing and consulting closely with Congress around a range of issues on the back end of this," Deese said when asked whether Saudi Arabia deserves to have US weaponry and defense support in view of the OPEC+ decision.

