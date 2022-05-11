UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. To Double Funding For Domestic Fertilizer Production To $500Mln - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Biden Admin. to Double Funding for Domestic Fertilizer Production to $500Mln - White House

The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is doubling funding for fertilizer production inside the country in an effort to address rising costs brought on by sanctions against Russia, the world's largest fertilizer exporter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is doubling funding for fertilizer production inside the country in an effort to address rising costs brought on by sanctions against Russia, the world's largest fertilizer exporter.

"Today, President (Joe) Biden is announcing that he is doubling his initial $250 million investment in domestic fertilizer production to $500 million to lower costs and boost availability for farmers, so they can obtain the inputs they need at prices they can afford to maximize yields," the White House said in a statement.

Fertilizer prices have more than doubled since last year, due in part to supply chain issues, the Ukraine conflict and rising energy costs, it added.

The administration also plans to support efforts to increase cropping in the US.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is seeking to expand insurance for double cropping to as many as 681 additional counties," the statement noted.

The White House has blamed Russia for the current inflation, saying that the situation in Ukraine has cut off a critical source of wheat, corn, barley, oilseeds, and cooking oil, as well as disrupted global supply chains for fertilizer, which farmers depend on to maximize yields.

"These and other actions, combined with the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions to global supply chains, have put pressure on food prices, with global food prices increasing nearly 13 percent following Putin's invasion," the statement read.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Russia and Ukraine were among the top global exporters of various types of staple foods, including wheat and corn in 2021. Russia is also a top fertilizer exporter. Ukraine's food production is now being threatened by factors such as disruption of logistics, loss of access to agricultural lands, labor shortages, damage to crops due to hostilities, and destruction of food system assets and infrastructure.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Threatened Agriculture White House Oil Vladimir Putin Wheat Top Million

Recent Stories

Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing ..

Federal Minister appreciates VC IUB for providing numerous scholarships to stude ..

9 seconds ago
 Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IE ..

Renewable energy to grow to new record in 2022: IEA

11 seconds ago
 ANF recovers over 2 kg narcotics; arrests two

ANF recovers over 2 kg narcotics; arrests two

12 seconds ago
 British Royal Defence College delegation visits Na ..

British Royal Defence College delegation visits National Security Division

15 seconds ago
 Three peddlers arrested, 10Kg hashish, 1Kg ice-dru ..

Three peddlers arrested, 10Kg hashish, 1Kg ice-drug recovered

5 minutes ago
 Woman, two minors drown to death in Mardakhel Dam

Woman, two minors drown to death in Mardakhel Dam

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.