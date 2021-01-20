UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Admin. To Engage With Russia 'Very Quickly' On Extending New START Treaty - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:30 AM

Biden Admin. to Engage With Russia 'Very Quickly' on Extending New START Treaty - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden plans to engage with Russia "very quickly" regarding extending the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his confirmation hearing.

"This is something that we have to tackle but only when President-elect becomes President tomorrow. But it is also something that we have to engage very, very quickly because the deadline is very fast upon us," Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. "We will seek the extension, the President-elect has to decide on a duration."

Blinken praised Russia for making good on its obligations under the last arms control agreement between the two countries.

"Based on what I have seen, based on what the Trump administration reported when it comes to New START Russia was making good on its obligations. New START is not some kind of gift we give to the Russians, its manifestly in our self-interests in terms of giving us a predictable cap on the core of Russia's nuclear arsenals as well as giving us tremendous access to data and inspections that we otherwise wouldn't have," he said.

Blinken made clear that there were no preliminary contacts with the Russian side on the matter as Biden's team abides by the principle "one President at a time."

More Stories From World

