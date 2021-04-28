UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Admin To Hold Talks With Russia On US Sanctions, Moscow's Retaliation - Sr. Official

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Admin to Hold Talks With Russia on US Sanctions, Moscow's Retaliation - Sr. Official

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Biden Administration intends to hold direct conversations with Russian officials regarding their response to recent US sanctions, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

"We will be having a very direct conversation with Russian counterparts in the coming days, and already have done so," the senior administration official said.

The official noted that the US does not intend to escalate tensions with Russia, but rather aims to clarify their respective positions.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Says Reads Pro-Opposition Media

50 minutes ago

Italian priest shot in South Sudan, local clerics ..

50 minutes ago

Cyprus rivals in Geneva as UN seeks 'common ground ..

50 minutes ago

Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Now Go Outdoors Unm ..

50 minutes ago

US Honey Radioactive Decades After Bomb Tests Show ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.