WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Biden Administration intends to hold direct conversations with Russian officials regarding their response to recent US sanctions, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

"We will be having a very direct conversation with Russian counterparts in the coming days, and already have done so," the senior administration official said.

The official noted that the US does not intend to escalate tensions with Russia, but rather aims to clarify their respective positions.