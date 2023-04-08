Close
Biden Admin. To Host US-Ukraine Partnership Forum April 13 - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Biden Admin. to Host US-Ukraine Partnership Forum April 13 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The Biden administration will host the US-Ukraine Partnership Forum next week to accelerate American investment and engagement efforts in Ukraine, the State Department announced on Friday.

"The Department of State, USAID, and the Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Government of Ukraine and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will host the U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum on April 13 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Great Hall," the State Department said in a press release. "This joint event aims to accelerate American investment and engagement in Ukraine while building opportunities for planning and collaboration to support Ukraine's economic recovery.

"

The forum will feature conversations with high-level stakeholders on topics related to unleashing market potential in Ukraine and building a sustainable future through an attractive regulatory framework, entrepreneurship, and renewable energy, the release said.

The forum will become the first such event between the two governments to promote ways of revitalizing the economy of Ukraine and facilitating its redevelopment, according to the release.

