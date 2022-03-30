UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. To Provide $3.2Bln To Help Lower Home Energy Costs - US Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Biden Admin. to Provide $3.2Bln to Help Lower Home Energy Costs - US Energy Dept.

The Biden administration is allocating $3.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to help lower home energy costs for the US public, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Biden administration is allocating $3.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to help lower home energy costs for the US public, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Biden and the US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced DOE is accepting applications from states, Tribes, and territories for $3.16 billion in new funding through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) - DOE's largest residential energy retrofit program," the White House said in a press release.

The program will allow states to retrofit thousands of low-incomes homes to make them healthier and more energy efficient while lowering utility bills, the release said.

The program is designed to assist with installing insulation, updating heating and cooling systems, upgrading electrical appliances, and taking other steps to make homes warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer with less energy usage, the release added.

The Weatherization Assistance Program has existed since 1976 and has helped provide an average of $372 in annual energy savings for seven million homes in the United states, according to the release.

