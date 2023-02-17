UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. To Send Medical Team To Ohio To Conduct Tests After Train Wreck - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Biden Admin. to Send Medical Team to Ohio to Conduct Tests After Train Wreck - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will deploy a team of medical personnel to East Palestine, Ohio, to conduct testing after the derailing of a train carrying hazardous chemicals earlier in the month, the White House announced on Friday.

"Today, in response to Governor (Mike) DeWine's and the Ohio congressional delegation's request on February 16 for additional Federal public health support, the Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced they are deploying a team of medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing and assessments," the White House said in a press release.

The personnel will support federal, state and local officials already on the ground to evaluate individuals who were exposed or potentially exposed to the chemicals and to help ensure timely communications to the public, the release added.

On February 3, a freight train carrying hazardous cargo derailed in East Palestine. The derailment led to a subsequent fire and an explosion and toxic substances were released into the atmosphere as a result of the incident. Three days after the derailment, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, further checks need to be conducted daily to ensure public safety.

Nevertheless, local media reported that around 3,500 fish have died in waterways near the derailment and numerous residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches and other ailments.

