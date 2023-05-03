UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Biden Admin. to Support Energy Approval Changes Proposed by Senator Manchin - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Biden administration will support US Senator Joe Manchin's proposed sweeping changes to the review-and-approval processes of energy infrastructure projects, John Podesta, an adviser to President Joe Biden, said in an interview.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manchin laid out his measure, dubbed Building American Energy Security Act of 2023, to extend the legislation he pursued in 2022. In his latest bill, Manchin proposed a 150-day statute of limitations for court challenges to energy infrastructure projects.

"We supported it last year, we'll support it this year," Podesta said as quoted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Manchin also said he wants the US president to designate and periodically update a list of at least 25 high-priority energy infrastructure projects and prioritize permitting for such projects.

Manchin, a conservative Democrat, provides crucial support for Democrats' control of the Senate but often opposes Biden and comes across as more of a Republican rival to the administration - not surprisingly since many of his proposals have won the approval and admiration of Biden's political woes.

At the heart of the Biden administration is its deep embrace of green, renewable energy. Manchin, on the other hand, is a supporter of the fossil fuel lobby, particularly coal, an industry that employed over 11,000 people in his state in 2021, according to Statista.

The West Virginia Democrat also sought last year to repeal parts of Biden's Inflation Reduction Act that has $369 billion in clean energy and electric vehicle tax credits.

