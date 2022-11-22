Biden Admin. to Support Overseas Travel Regardless Who Becomes New Speaker - Kirby

The Biden administration will continue supporting Congress members during their travel overseas with official visits regardless of who becomes the next House Speaker, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) The Biden administration will continue supporting Congress members during their travel overseas with official visits regardless of who becomes the next House Speaker, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We will again without speculating about who the next speaker is or whether the next speaker is going to go or not, we will continue to support members of Congress as they travel overseas," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby underscored that the Speaker of the House, like any other member of Congress, has the right to travel abroad, including Taiwan if that's what they so choose.

Democrats are slated to lose their majority in the House of Representatives as midterm election results are finalized, with current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy poised to take over as House Speaker next Congress.

US-China relations were strained in recent months due to visits by US lawmakers, including Pelosi, to Taiwan despite objections from Beijing. The disagreement resulted in increased Chinese military activity around the island, as well as condemnation of the trips.