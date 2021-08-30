Biden Admin to Tackle Collusion by US Oil Firms to Hike Fuel Prices - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Biden administration is acting to stop US energy companies from possibly colluding to push up fuel prices, the Washington Post reported on Monday citing an internal government memo.

Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan said in the memo to the White House last week, seen by the Post, that the FTC plans to ramp up enforcement of anti-competitive practices to ensure the consolidation of large oil and gas firms do not lend to "collusive practices" and unusually high gasoline prices for motorists.

In the memo, addressed to White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Khan also cited steps to "deter unlawful mergers" in the oil and gas industry and to investigate whether "the power imbalance favoring large national chains" were forcing fuel station franchisees to sell gasoline at higher prices.

US gasoline was retailing at an average of $3.15 per gallon on Monday, up 41 percent from just a year ago, according to records kept by the American automobile Association.

The surge came after crude oil prices rallied sharply over the past 12 months on supply cuts by the OPEC+ group of producing countries responding to the demand decrease caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The FTC action against the US energy sector comes as part of the White House's broader antitrust push aimed at deterring corporate consolidation in a handful of major economic sectors.

In July, Biden signed an executive order with 72 separate directives calling on Federal agencies to challenge the business practices of America's enormous technology, health care, agricultural and manufacturing firms while also aiming to shake up smaller sectors dominated by only a handful of companies, such as the hearing aid industry.

Khan, a 32-year-old antitrust crusader, was tapped by Biden for the powerful FTC position in June. The administration has faced political attacks from rival Republican lawmakers over high energy prices ” particularly at the pump ” and sought to demonstrate to voters that it is trying to cool inflationary trends.