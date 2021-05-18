UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Admin. To Waive Sanctions On Entity, CEO Managing Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Admin. to Waive Sanctions on Entity, CEO Managing Nord Stream 2 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Biden administration will waive sanctions against the corporate entity and top executive managing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The State Department, in its Nord Stream 2 sanctions list prepared for Congress, will delist the Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, using US national interests as justification, the publication reported, citing two sources briefed on the decision.

Related Topics

Nord Congress Top

Recent Stories

Shams screens &#039;218: Behind The Wall of Silenc ..

2 hours ago

UAE denounces Lebanese FM&#039;s statements agains ..

2 hours ago

Global Airport Leaders Forum to focus on digital t ..

2 hours ago

15th Sharjah Biennial scheduled for early February ..

2 hours ago

12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival opens W ..

2 hours ago

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.