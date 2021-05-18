Biden Admin. To Waive Sanctions On Entity, CEO Managing Nord Stream 2 - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The Biden administration will waive sanctions against the corporate entity and top executive managing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Axios reported on Tuesday.
The State Department, in its Nord Stream 2 sanctions list prepared for Congress, will delist the Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warnig, using US national interests as justification, the publication reported, citing two sources briefed on the decision.