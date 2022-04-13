UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 07:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The White House will continue to work with international partners to further isolate Russia economically and financially, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"Rest assured, until Putin ends his heinous war of choice, the Biden administration will work with our partners to push Russia further toward economic, financial and strategic isolation," Yellen said.

More Stories From World

