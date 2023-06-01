UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim Of South Africa Arming Russia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of South Africa Arming Russia - Reports

The Biden administration is troubled by its ambassador in Pretoria Reuben Brigety after he alleged that South Africa had delivered arms to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, Politico reported on Thursday, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Biden administration is troubled by its ambassador in Pretoria Reuben Brigety after he alleged that South Africa had delivered arms to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, Politico reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

The administration believes Brigety's claims were overstated and may have damaged US interests in the long run, the report said, citing the officials.

Publicly, the US has attempted to walk a fine line between mitigating the potential damage and not appearing to distance itself from its ambassador, the report noted.

Brigety was not authorized to make the claim, two former US officials and a current US official told the news outlet. The diplomat also overstated what the US definitively knows, the current official and a senior administration official said.

"The things we have said publicly we are ready to put the credibility of the US government behind.

What he said was far beyond that," the senior official was quoted as saying.

Russian ship Lady R, which is sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, docked at a naval base near Cape Town for a couple of days in December.

In May, Brigety alleged that the US is "confident" that weapons were loaded onto that vessel, and that he would bet his life on the "accuracy" of the assertion. South Africa summoned the ambassador, who Pretoria said had admitted "crossing the line" and apologized. The South African government added it would investigate the allegation.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that Brigety's accusations reflect Washington's ingrained habit of mentoring countries that pursue independent policies.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington Fine Pretoria Cape Town South Africa May December From Government

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

26 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

26 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

41 minutes ago
 PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

1 hour ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

2 hours ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.