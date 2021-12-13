Biden Admin. Unveils Plan to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations- White House

The Biden administration has unveiled a plan to build a charging network of about 500,000 stations for electric vehicles (EV) across the United States, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Biden administration has unveiled a plan to build a charging network of about 500,000 stations for electric vehicles (EV) across the United States, the White House said on Monday.

"Today, the Biden-Harris-Administration is releasing an EV Charging Action Plan to outline steps Federal agencies are taking to support developing and deploying chargers in American communities across the country," the White House said in a press release. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ... will put us on the path to a convenient and equitable network of 500,000 chargers and make EVs accessible to all Americas for both local and long-distance trips."

The White House explained that the Biden administration will spend $5 billion to build the charging network for both local and long-distance trips.

The US departments of Energy and Transportation will sign a memorandum on Tuesday to establish a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that will focus on implementing the EV charging network and will serve as a "one-stop-shop" for EV related resources, the release said.

The Department of Transportation will publish no later than February 11 guidance for US states and cities to strategically deploy EV charging stations along the national highway system, the release added.

In August, US President Joe Biden signed a decree setting the goal of bringing the share of electric vehicles to half of all passenger vehicles sold in the United States by 2030.