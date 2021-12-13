UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Unveils Plan To Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations- White House

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:13 PM

Biden Admin. Unveils Plan to Build 500,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations- White House

The Biden administration has unveiled a plan to build a charging network of about 500,000 stations for electric vehicles (EV) across the United States, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The Biden administration has unveiled a plan to build a charging network of about 500,000 stations for electric vehicles (EV) across the United States, the White House said on Monday.

"Today, the Biden-Harris-Administration is releasing an EV Charging Action Plan to outline steps Federal agencies are taking to support developing and deploying chargers in American communities across the country," the White House said in a press release. "The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ... will put us on the path to a convenient and equitable network of 500,000 chargers and make EVs accessible to all Americas for both local and long-distance trips."

The White House explained that the Biden administration will spend $5 billion to build the charging network for both local and long-distance trips.

The US departments of Energy and Transportation will sign a memorandum on Tuesday to establish a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that will focus on implementing the EV charging network and will serve as a "one-stop-shop" for EV related resources, the release said.

The Department of Transportation will publish no later than February 11 guidance for US states and cities to strategically deploy EV charging stations along the national highway system, the release added.

In August, US President Joe Biden signed a decree setting the goal of bringing the share of electric vehicles to half of all passenger vehicles sold in the United States by 2030.

Related Topics

White House Vehicles United States February August All Share Billion

Recent Stories

US Extradites Cameroon Tax Fraud Fugitive to Serve ..

US Extradites Cameroon Tax Fraud Fugitive to Serve 80 Years in Jail - Justice De ..

44 seconds ago
 Iran, US Not Yet in Direct Contact at JCPOA Negoti ..

Iran, US Not Yet in Direct Contact at JCPOA Negotiations in Vienna - Russian Env ..

45 seconds ago
 Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay ..

Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over delay in Sawan bridge completion

47 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to increase investment, business ..

Govt taking steps to increase investment, business: Prime Minister

48 seconds ago
 GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

GCU to impose ban on plastic products: VC

4 minutes ago
 1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio dri ..

1200 police cops to be deployed for anti polio drive

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.