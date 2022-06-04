Biden Admin., US Oil Industry Need 'Honest Conversation' on Energy Crisis - Chevron CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The Biden administration needs to hold an "honest conversation" with the US oil industry on the energy crisis as the latter threatens the United States and its economy, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth said on Friday.

"My message would be that we need to sit down and have an honest conversation, a pragmatic and balanced conversation about the relationship between energy and economic prosperity, national security and environmental protection," Wirth told Bloomberg. "We need to recognize that all of those matter, even if they've been around for many decades."

Global oil prices are hovering near 14-year highs at around $120 per barrel while prices of gasoline at the pump in the United States have reached all-time peaks above $4.70 per gallon due to a crude supply deficit that began with the 2021 economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic measures and was exacerbated by this year's sanctions on Russia.

In the United States, the crisis has taken on an added dimension with the closure and downsizing of several refineries during the pandemic that has led to an even more drastic squeeze on the supply of gasoline and diesel - the main fuel that trucks, buses, trains and vessels run on.

Analysts say refineries that are in operation now are providing only what they can - or, more accurately, what they desire - without putting additional money into expanding existing capacity or acquiring idled plants that can be reopened to provide measurable relief to consumers.

One motivation for refineries to behave so: record profits from the current situation that may be diluted in an expansion. The other is the long turn-around time for any new refinery to deliver a profit.

Amid these, critics say, Biden's agenda of prioritizing green, or renewable, energy over fossil fuels has further alienated the industry from his administration, with drillers often viewing the president and his policies with suspicion and animosity rather than openness and positivity.

"It puts the industry in a difficult spot because building a refinery is a multi-billion Dollar investment that will take a decade," Wirth said. "We haven't had a refinery built in the United States since the 1970s. My personal view is there will never be another refinery built in the United States. If you're looking at committing capital for years out, you will need to offer a return to shareholders. But the governments around the world are saying, 'We don't want these products to be used in the future.' So really, we are receiving mixed signals."

According to industry estimates, more than 1 million barrels per day of US oil refining capacity - or about 5% overall - has shut since the COVID-19 outbreak initially decimated demand for oil in 2020.

Outside of the United States, capacity has shrunk by 2.13 million additional barrels a day, energy consultancy Turner, Mason & Co says.