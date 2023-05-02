Biden Admin. Weighs Sending 1,500 Troops to Border With Mexico as Title 42 Ends - Reports

The Biden administration is considering sending 1,500 active duty soldiers to the US border with Mexico on May 11 as the COVID-era expulsion policy ends, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deliberations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The Biden administration is considering sending 1,500 active duty soldiers to the US border with Mexico on May 11 as the COVID-era expulsion policy ends, Fox news reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the deliberations.

The soldiers would be comprised of active duty Army units and would perform transport and administrative roles in order to free up law enforcement and border patrol forces, who are expected to be overwhelmed as tens of thousands of migrants attempt to enter the United States, the report said.

The troops would carry weapons for self-defense and would not assist with law enforcement tasks, the report said.

The sources said the deployment would be similar to troop deployments ordered by former President Donald Trump.

The Title 42 health emergency order - which allowed the US government to turn away thousands of illegal migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11.

Earlier in January, in anticipation of a migrant surge, Biden announced his intention to send additional forces to the US southern border and expedite the deportation of illegal migrants. At the same time, the president suggested legally admitting 30,000 immigrants from Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti into the country each month.