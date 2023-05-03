UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Will Brief US Senate Panel On Kremlin Drone Attack At 2:30 P.m. ET - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 08:55 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Biden administration will hold a briefing with the US Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m. ET on an explosive drone attack against the Kremlin in Moscow, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two explosive drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in what Russia claims was a Ukrainian assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Administration officials will brief members of the Senate Intelligence Committee as they continue to work to confirm Russia's claims of Ukrainian involvement in the attack, the report said, citing US officials.

The committee schedule lists the meeting at 2:30 p.m. ET as a closed hearing.

