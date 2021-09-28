UrduPoint.com

Biden Administraion Has Budgeted Close To $1 Billion To Upgrade Nearly 1,300 Health Clinics In Underserved Communities Across The United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Biden administraion has budgeted close to $1 billion to upgrade nearly 1,300 health clinics in underserved communities across the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to nearly 1,300 Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program-funded health centers in all 50 states ... to support major healthcare construction and renovation projects," the HHS said in a press release.

The new funding is planned to strengthen national Primary health care infrastructure and advance health equity and health outcomes in medically underserved communities, including through projects that support COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination, the release said.

"Health centers are lifelines for many of our most vulnerable families across the country, especially amidst the pandemic. Thanks to American Rescue Plan funds, we're modernizing facilities across the country to better meet the most pressing public health challenges associated with COVID-19," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release.

Health centers will use this funding for COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics and purchasing new state-of-the-art equipment, including tele-health technology, mobile medical vans and freezers to store vaccines, the release said.

