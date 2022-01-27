UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Aims To Pass China Competition Bill As Soon As Possible - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Biden Administration Aims to Pass China Competition Bill as Soon as Possible - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden wants to pass the China competition bill as soon as possible, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives leadership unveiled a new legislation aimed at increasing competitiveness with China in economic and national security realms.

The legislation, named The America COMPETES Act of 2022, would seek to ease supply chain bottlenecks on items like semiconductors and bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.

"Our objective remains ensuring that this passes as soon as possible, no deadline or timeline," she told a briefing when asked about the bill.

