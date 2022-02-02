UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Aims To Reduce Cancer Death Rate By 50% Over Next 25 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Biden Administration Aims to Reduce Cancer Death Rate by 50% Over Next 25 Years

The Biden administration has set a goal of reducing the death rate from cancer in the country over the next 25 years by at least half, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Biden administration has set a goal of reducing the death rate from cancer in the country over the next 25 years by at least half, the White House said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the White House said that President Joe Biden is reviving the Cancer Moonshot initiative he launched in 2016 as vice president with a view to making progress against cancer.

"Because of recent progress in cancer therapeutics, diagnostics, and patient-driven care, as well as the scientific advances and public health lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's now possible to set ambitious goals: to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years," the statement read.

This program will allow people with cancer or those who have survived cancer and their families to improve their lives, and, "by doing this and more, end cancer as we know it today."

The Biden administration will also take action to jumpstart cancer screenings missed as a result of the pandemic, the statement read.

Other steps include diagnosing cancer sooner and preventing the disease.

"Today, we know cancer as a disease we have people and families too few good ways to prevent. But now, scientists are asking if mRNA technology, used in the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to teach your body to fight off the virus, could be used to stop cancer cells when they first appear," the statement added. "And we know we can address environmental exposures to cancer, including by cleaning up polluted sites and delivering clean water to American homes, for example, through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

The White House also called for action to speed up progress in fighting the most deadly types of cancer, including childhood cancers, and provide additional support to patients, caregivers and survivors.

Related Topics

Technology Water White House Progress 2016 Cancer From

Recent Stories

DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

DEA seals school for 10 days over Corona cases

45 seconds ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kur ..

Turkey's Erdogan Meets With President of Iraqi Kurdistan

46 seconds ago
 EU Gets Record Volumes of LNG in January as Demand ..

EU Gets Record Volumes of LNG in January as Demand in Asia Drops - Commission

48 seconds ago
 Minsk Says Some EU Countries Not Protecting Belaru ..

Minsk Says Some EU Countries Not Protecting Belarusian Diplomatic Missions

49 seconds ago
 Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old ..

Punjab Ombudsman intervenes to resolve 11-year-old problem of widow

6 minutes ago
 CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed ..

CNN President Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed Relationship With Colleague

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>