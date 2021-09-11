UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Appeals Federal Judge's Ruling That Found DACA Illegal - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) The Biden administration has appealed a federal judge's ruling that found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unlawful, a court filing revealed.

"Please take notice that the United States and other Federal Defendants hereby appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit from the Court's Memorandum and Order of July 16, 2021," the court filing said on Friday.

In July, US District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that DACA is unlawful and ordered the Department of Homeland Security to stop approving new applications. However, the order did not affect current DACA recipients.

DACA was launched by the Obama administration in 2012. It permits children of illegal immigrants, who were brought to the United States under the age of 16, to remain in the country, provided they had arrived by 2007. The program does not currently provide permanent lawful status to its recipients but has protected some 700,000 young people from deportation.

Former President Donald Trump tried to end the program but the US Supreme Court blocked his administration's effort. After taking office in January, President Joe Biden promised to preserve the program.

