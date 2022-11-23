UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Appoints US Special Representative For Palestinian Affairs - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Biden administration has appointed a new special representative for Palestinian affairs, the first State Department position based in Washington that will focus solely on matters related to Palestine, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The administration notified Congress that it appointed Hady Amr as the new special representative, the report said, citing a senior State Department official.

Amr, who served the last two years as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israeli-Palestinian Affairs, will work in the new role under the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, the report said.

Amr will engage closely with US diplomats at the Office of Palestinian Affairs based in Jerusalem, the report said.

The move was several months in the making, the report also said, adding that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had reservations about the plan but expressed willingness to work with Amr.

The State Department notified the outgoing Israeli government about the move, as well as incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the report said.

The United States remains committed to re-opening the Consulate General in Jerusalem and to the vision of a two-state solution, according to the State Department.

