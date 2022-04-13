UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Approves $750Mln In New US Military Aid To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 07:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Biden administration has approved a new $750 million military assistance package from the United States to Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia's special military operation in the country, The Hill reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The $750 million defense package will include Howitzer artillery systems and comes on top of the $1.

7 billion in military aid already provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's operation on February 24, the report said.

Russia launched the special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and de-nazify the country in defense of the self-declared Donbas republics, according to the Kremlin. The aid package comes amid a reconcentration of Russian forces from around Kiev to the country's east.

