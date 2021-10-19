UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Asks US Supreme Court to Block Texas Abortion Law - Filing

The Biden administration on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to block the Texas abortion law - Senate Bill 8 - that prohibits the procedure after a baby's heart beat is detected usually after the sixth week of pregnancy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The Biden administration on Monday asked the US Supreme Court to block the Texas abortion law - Senate Bill 8 - that prohibits the procedure after a baby's heart beat is detected usually after the sixth week of pregnancy.

"On October 14, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stayed a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of Texas Senate Bill 8," acting US Solicitor General Brian Fletcher said in a court filing. "The Acting Solicitor General, on behalf of the United States of America, respectfully applies for an order vacating the stay.

"

The law went into effect in September but the US Justice Department sued Texas seeking a temporary freeze. So far, the US Supreme Court declined to block the law but has yet to rule on whether it is constitutional.

Opponents of the law say that banning abortions at six weeks is equivalent to prohibiting the procedure given that 90% of women turn to hospitals for abortions later in their pregnancy. The previous abortion ban threshold in Texas stood at 20 weeks.

