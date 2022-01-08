UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Awards First Contract For Rapid COVID Test Kits

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The US government awarded a contract worth over $50 million for the distribution of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits, the Defense Department said on Friday.

"The US... awarded a $51.

6 million contract to Goldbelt Security, located in Newport news, Virginia, for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits," the Defense Department said.

This initial contract is expected to be followed by more in the coming weeks, officials said, according to CNN.

The contract was issued as part of President Joe Biden's plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to the American people at no cost in response to the Omicron variant, the release added.

