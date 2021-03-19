Biden Administration Confident It Can Find Ways to Cooperate With Russia - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden's administration is confident that it can find ways to cooperate with Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite recent tensions between the two countries, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"President Biden and President Putin certainly have different perspectives on their respective countries and how to approach engagement in the world, but where they agree is that we should continue to look for ways to work together, as was noted in part of President Putin's comments," Psaki said. "There are areas of mutual interest - New START, which we just extended for 5 years is an example of that. Obviously, Russia is also a member of the P5+1 as we look ahead to what's possible there as it relates to, you know,, preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. So, We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there is mutual interest, mutual national interest. But the president is not going to hold back, clearly when he has concerns, whether it is with words or actions."

On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations "in order to analyze what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States.

" The ambassador is set to travel to Russia on Saturday.

Psaki said the US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan remains in Moscow and continues to stay engaged with the Russian people.

"We continue to believe that diplomacy is the first step and should always be the first step and should be our objective as we pursue all relationships even with our adversaries. You know, we are hopeful that that will continue to be the case," she said.

Psaki said in the same briefing that Biden does not regret calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a killer. Biden during an interview this week also said that Putin would "pay a price" for allegedly meddling in the US elections.

Putin on Thursday in responding to Biden's remarks said "it takes one to know one." The Russian leader added that this saying "is not just something kids say" or a joke, as there is a deep psychological meaning in this.