Biden Administration Considering Moving More US Troops Further East in Europe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Biden administration is considering sending more American troops already in Europe to countries further east after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, CNN reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed US official.

Meanwhile, NATO has authorized the supreme allied commander in Europe, US Gen. Tod Wolters, to activate the alliance's Response Force, the report said.