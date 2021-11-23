UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Considering Sending Weapons To Ukraine Amid Russian Buildup - Reports

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Biden administration is considering sending new lethal weapons and military advisers to Ukraine amid fears of a possible Russian incursion, CNN reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

The weapons would include air defense systems, Javelin anti-tank and anti-armor missiles, and mortars, the sources reportedly said. The Defense Department is pressing for Mi-17 helicopters initially intended for Afghanistan to be sent to Ukraine instead, according to the report published on Monday.

The reports come amid a buildup of military forces near the Russian border with Ukraine, which has US Defense officials paying close attention. Some in the administration are concerned that sending the equipment could be viewed as a major escalation by Russia, the sources said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that reports warning about Russia's alleged preparations for an invasion in Ukraine were "alarmist."

