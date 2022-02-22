UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Discussed With Ukrainian Government Possible Relocation Of Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US officials have discussed with the Ukrainian government the possible evacuation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in case of further escalation, NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported on Monday.

"Biden administrations officials have discussed plans with the Ukrainian government for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to leave Kyiv in the event of a Russian invasion, according to two people familiar with the discussions," Engel said in a tweet.

A host of nations have called on their citizens to leave Ukraine and have either pulled out their diplomats from the country, while others have relocated their embassies from the capital to the western city of Lviv.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.

The precarious situation in a breakaway Donbas deteriorated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics claiming that the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled their positions. The Ukrainian security forces also reported a sharp increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas, while denying any offensive actions.

