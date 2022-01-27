UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Discussing New Rules For Military Ships Entering Black Sea - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Biden Administration Discussing New Rules for Military Ships Entering Black Sea - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The Biden administration is considering proposing new rules on warships entering and navigating in the Black Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed administration official.

The newspaper asserts that the Black Sea has been dominated by the Russia navy since Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US delivered its written response to Russia's proposals on security in Europe. Washington said it hopes Moscow will not make it public. Diplomacy has "the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained.

