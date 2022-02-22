Biden Administration Discussing Russia Sanctions Package With Asian Nations - Reports

The Biden administration is in talks with Asian nations to join Western efforts to implement a sanctions package on Russia in response to their actions regarding Ukraine, Foreign Policy reports on Tuesday, citing three US sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The Biden administration is in talks with Asian nations to join Western efforts to implement a sanctions package on Russia in response to their actions regarding Ukraine, Foreign Policy reports on Tuesday, citing three US sources.

Singapore, Japan and Taiwan have so far supported export control measures on Russia, the sources reportedly said. The countries are major producers of important technological exports including semiconductors and computer chips, the report added.

The United States, its partners and allies have been developing a sanctions package against Russia to implement in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, prompted by the alleged buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

The situation evolved on Monday when Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, eliciting condemnation from Western leaders and the start of still more sanctions, including Germany halting certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Russia denies accusations that it intends to invade Ukraine and points to its own concerns about NATO activity in Eastern Europe. Putin said on Tuesday that the best solution to the current situation would be for Ukraine to abandon NATO membership plans and adhere to neutrality.