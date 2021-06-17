UrduPoint.com
Biden Administration Drops Lawsuit Against Ex-Trump Adviser Bolton - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The Biden administration has agreed to drop a lawsuit against Trump-era National Security Advisor John Bolton over accusations that his book contained classified information, a court document revealed.

"Pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 41... the parties stipulate to dismissal of this action, with prejudice, all parties to bear their own fees and costs," the document, a stipulation of dismissal, said on Wednesday.

The US Justice Department launched a criminal investigation last September into whether Bolton unlawfully disclosed classified information in his book "The Room Where It Happened.

" The book was published after a federal judge dismissed the Justice Department's original request to block it.

Bolton claimed that while writing his book, which detailed his time serving in the Trump administration, he relied solely on his memory given that any notes were routinely destroyed.

Bolton characterized comparisons made by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo between his book and whitleblower Edward Snowden's leaks as being "complete nonsense."

