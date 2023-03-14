UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Drove Russia 'Into The Arms Of China' - Trump

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump accused his successor Joe Biden of pursuing a foreign policy that led to the formation of an alliance between Russia and China.

"The Biden administration has driven Russia, right into the arms of China, something that is unacceptable.

When you're a child studying history, the one thing you learn is you never want Russia and China to get together and form an alliance. Biden has done that. They have a big beautiful alliance right now," Trump said at a rally of his supporters in Iowa.

"And they've driven Russia right into the arms of China. Like taking candy from a baby, it was for China. It was very easy," he said.

Trump plans to run for US president again in 2024.

