Biden Administration Eases Process For Native Americans To Re-Acquire Historic Lands

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:10 AM

Biden Administration Eases Process for Native Americans to Re-Acquire Historic Lands

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The US Interior Department has rolled back a Trump-era policy that made it difficult for Native American tribes to re-acquire historic lands from the Federal government, the agency said in a press release.

"Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland issued Secretary's Order 3400, which re-delegates the authority to review and approve applications to place land into trust to the Bureau of Indian Affairs regional directors... This action reverses steps taken in 2017 that unnecessarily elevated land-into-trust decisions to the Department's headquarters staff, increasing the complexity of the decision-making process and causing delays," the release said on Tuesday.

US federal policies that are more than a hundred years old have eroded tribal lands in the United States, the release said.

Haaland, who is the first Native American to hold a Cabinet position in US government, said in the release that the Interior Department has an obligation to work with tribes to protect their lands and her order will help tribes determine how their lands are used.

In October, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told Sputnik that the tribe hoped the November election would bring new US leadership that would improve relations with Native American tribes and give them a voice in Washington to help determine US policy that would allow them to co-manage Indian lands, park lands, and other federal lands Native Americans deem to be important.

