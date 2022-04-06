Biden Administration Extends Moratorium on Student Loan Repayment - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he is extending a moratorium on student loan repayment in an effort to help borrowers achieve greater financial security following the pandemic crisis.

"I recognized in recently extending the COVID-19 national emergency, we are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused," Biden said in a White House statement. "If loan payments were to resume on schedule in May, analysis of recent data from the Federal Reserve suggests that millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship, and delinquencies and defaults could threaten Americans' financial stability.

The pause on student loan repayments will continue until August 31, 2022 to allow those in this category "to continue to get back on their feet after two of the hardest years this nation has ever faced," Biden said.

In the interim, Biden said, the hope is that borrowers are able to move toward becoming more financially stable. Biden said the Department of education is continuing to work in improving student loan programs and will offer more flexible terms and other forms of support for all borrowers.