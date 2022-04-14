UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Extends Travel Mask Mandate Until May 3 - CDC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Biden Administration Extends Travel Mask Mandate Until May 3 - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday that it is extending its COVID-19 mask mandate for  public transportation and airplanes until May 3.

"The CDC Mask Order remains in effect while CDC assesses the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity. TSA (Transportation Security Administration) will extend the security directive and emergency amendment for 15 days, through May 3, 2022," the statement said.

The Biden administration has extended the order several times as it has struggled to react to COVID-19 and a range of variants. The order comes as more than 20 states report increases in infections fueled by the BA.2 variant, a highly transmissible strain, but also a corresponding fall in hospitalizations.

The public transportation mask mandate is one of the few Federal coronavirus measures left in place.

The order requires "persons to wear masks over the mouth and nose when traveling on any conveyance (e.g., airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares, ferries, ships, trolleys, and cable cars) into or within the United States" and also while they are in or using transportation hubs.

The order has faced a host of legal challenges and significant pushback from government officials, businesses and ordinary Americans after the CDC updated its guidance to reflect the changing issue on the ground and outlined spaces where Americans did not need to wear masks.

Earlier this year, the CEOs of major American airlines penned a letter to the administration asking it to end the mask requirement on airplanes. The signatories complained that their employees have to bear the unenviable task of enforcing the mask mandate and dealing with increasingly hostile passengers.

Related Topics

United States May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as oppositi ..

Asif Ali Zardari asks PTI to play role as opposition

32 minutes ago
 Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Mini ..

Russia Expels Senior Czech Diplomat - Foreign Ministry

32 minutes ago
 US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer A ..

US Judge Declines to Dismiss Case Against Lawyer Accused of Lying to FBI in Russ ..

51 minutes ago
 Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List ..

Russia Adds 398 US Congressmen in Travel Ban List - Foreign Ministry

51 minutes ago
 Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attit ..

Uzma urges PTI to avoid adopting uncivilized attitude for national institutions

51 minutes ago
 Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canad ..

Russia Imposes Personal Sanctions Against 87 Canadian Lawmakers - Foreign Minist ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.