Biden Administration Funded 'Limited' Construction of Border Wall - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) There is limited construction on the southern border that has been funded under the Biden administration, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Alejandro Mayorkas told department employees last week there is a chance the border wall construction will be continued to finish some remaining gaps in the existing barrier, the Washington Times reported on Monday.

"There is some limited construction [for the wall] that has been funded and allocated for but it is otherwise paused," Psaki told reporters when asked about the DHS chief's comment on filling gaps.

On January 20, President Joe Biden ordered to halt wall construction at the US southern border and in February informed Congress that he terminated the national emergency at the southern border and halted the diversion of funds for the construction of a wall by his predecessor Donald Trump.