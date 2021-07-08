Biden Administration Has Been in Contact With Acting Prime Minister of Haiti - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The administration of President Joe Biden has been in contact with Haiti's acting prime minister Claude Joseph amid the situation following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"We have been in touch with the acting prime minister of Haiti," Psaki said during a press briefing.

On Wednesday morning, Moise was assassinated at this home near the capital of Port-au-Prince by unidentified gunmen. Haitian authorities placed the country under a state of siege and later said they had killed four people involved in the assassination and detained several others.

Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been experiencing social, political and constitutional crises, with protesters blaming Moise for targeted killings, widespread corruption and an economic collapse.

The opposition has said it believes Moise's five-year term should have ended in February 2021, five years after his predecessor Michel Martelly stepped down, but Moise insisted he had an additional year to serve, a position backed by the Organization of American States.