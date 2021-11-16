Biden Administration Has Nothing Particularly New or Different on Taiwan Policy - Official

President Joe Biden has nothing particularly new or different on Taiwan policy, and he reaffirmed the US longstanding approach during his virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a senior American administration official said on Tuesday, commenting on the outcome of the meeting

"The president (Biden) was clear in reaffirming a very longstanding US policy (about Taiwan)," the official said.

"There is something that the US has reiterated at various points over time, what our officials have reiterated publicly earlier this year that there is no particularly new or different as a part of the US policy," the official added.